Juventus is preparing to take on PSG in the race to sign Manchester United’s $59 million star, according to reports.

Juventus is apparently prepared to compete with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba this summer.

While Manchester United is keen to keep Pogba, the club has set a price of $59 million for him if he decides to go, according to Italian daily Calcio Mercato.

Juventus are aiming to upgrade their team after failing to win Serie A last season, and new manager Massimiliano Allegri specifically wants to boost his midfield. Pogba, who is said to have rejected down a contract extension with Manchester United, is now wanted by Juventus.

While PSG has been frequently connected with Pogba in recent weeks, the French midfielder was recently believed to have been offered to Liverpool FC. The Reds have told Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, that signing him now is out of the question, but that they are interested in absorbing him in January, when he could be signed on a free transfer.

Manchester United is also rumored to be considering Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez as a possible replacement for Pogba. The Red Devils are said to have approached the Spanish midfielder’s representatives about a possible move to Manchester ahead of the 2021-22 season.

According to The Telegraph, Pogba, who has one year left on his current Manchester United contract, has not formally rejected a contract extension but wants to take his time before making a definitive decision. The 28-year-old midfielder will begin the 2021-22 season at Manchester United next week before deciding on his future ahead of the summer transfer market in Europe shutting next month.

The Frenchman recently appeared in France’s Euro 2020 campaign, scoring a goal and assisting on another in four outings. The World Champions’ run came to an end in the Round of 16 after a devastating loss to Switzerland.

Pogba joined Manchester United’s youth academy in 2009. He progressed through the club’s divisions before making his senior debut in the 2011-12 season. Pogba only made seven professional games for Manchester United before joining Juventus, where he excelled and rose to prominence. In 178 appearances with Juventus, he scored 34 goals and added 40 assists in all competitions.

Pogba was re-signed by Manchester United in the summer of 2016 on a five-year contract for a then-record fee.