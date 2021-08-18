Juventus’ Ideal Cristiano Ronaldo’Replacement’ Could Join Messi In ‘Two Weeks,’ According To PSG Rumors.

This season, a prolific Paris Saint-Germain attacker could find himself on the pitch with Lionel Messi.

PSG has been linked with a deal for Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, with reports linking him with his arch-rival Lionel Messi.

However, the aforementioned transfer remains a long shot, given that getting a star like Ronaldo isn’t as simple as it appears.

Nonetheless, in Moise Kean, a striker PSG has leased out to English Premier League Everton, the club still has a chance to add another goalscoring machine to its already-stacked attacking force.

According to Italian site Tuttomercatoweb, the Toffees are now open to completing a move for Kean, and are hoping to do so during the “final two weeks” of the current transfer season.

This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

According to the source, Everton is “ready to indulge” Kean’s wish to depart and may consider allowing him go on a temporary basis.

Inter Milan’s chief Giuseppe Marotta is now “considering” Kean’s situation as a result of this, according to the report.

PSG, on the other hand, is “willing to bet” on Kean as the club looks to rebuild after his successful loan spell at Everton, according to Calciomercato, quoting Diario AS.

Should Mauro Icardi’s PSG exit go through as anticipated, the Italian will “take over,” according to the source.

Meanwhile, an earlier source said that, with Ronaldo thought to be leaving Juventus, the Old Lady is considering re-signing Kean as a potential “alternative.”

Messi’s arrival to PSG appears to have sparked a major reshuffle in the team’s lineup.

Rumors started to circulate that Kylian Mbappe’s and the rest of the club’s attackers’ futures are now in doubt, with the Argentine expected to be given the most playing time.

Mauricio Pochettino, though, emphasized that even having Messi on his team,

“I am the coach of PSG and, like the other managers, I want to have the greatest players,” Pochettino added. “Our team is quite well-balanced. The arrival of [Lionel] Messi has created a sensation that can be felt by all. We all know Messi is the finest or one of the best players on the planet. We have a number of players, including Mbappé, who is one of the finest in the world.”

“We have to make sure that all of these abilities are put to the collective’s benefit, that it is fluid so that we can accomplish something significant as a team.”