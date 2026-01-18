Juventus Eyes Mateta as Crystal Palace Sticks to Its Guns

Transfer tussle heats up as Juventus makes its move for Jean-Philippe Mateta, while Crystal Palace stands firm on its key striker.

As the January transfer window draws to a close, Juventus has intensified its efforts to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace, a move that could significantly shape the Italian club’s attacking line. The Bianconeri, under coach Luciano Spalletti, are aiming to bolster their forward options, particularly with the anticipated departure of Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, whose contract expires in June 2026. Juventus is keen on bringing in a forward who can seamlessly fit into their tactical framework, and Mateta, with his recent form, is seen as an ideal candidate.

Mateta, 28, has been a standout performer for Palace, earning a call-up to the French national team after impressing in the Premier League. He has netted eight goals in 21 league appearances this season, continuing his fine run of form. His solid track record across all competitions—totaling 10 goals in 32 matches—has helped the Eagles claim both the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2025, marking a remarkable resurgence for the French forward.

Despite Juventus’ clear interest, Crystal Palace is reluctant to part with their star striker midway through the season. With European qualification and a deep run in the Europa Conference League still in sight, the club is determined to hold onto their best assets. Reports indicate that Palace has placed a hefty price tag on Mateta, with sources suggesting they are seeking a fee upwards of £35 million (€40 million), possibly even reaching €50 million. This stance comes in the wake of the failed £35 million transfer of club captain Marc Guehi to Liverpool last summer, which has reinforced Palace’s resolve to retain key players for their full market value.

Meanwhile, Juventus has explored alternatives, including a proposed swap deal involving Canadian striker Jonathan David. However, the Serie A giants have reportedly rejected this option, as they aim to avoid a situation where they lose one striker to bring in another without solid returns. David, who has struggled to make a significant impact at Juventus, has scored just four goals in Serie A since joining the club, leaving Spalletti eager for a more reliable option.

Leadership Changes Loom at Palace

Complicating matters for Palace, manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed he will step down in the summer of 2026, after making clear that he will not renew his contract. His announcement adds a layer of uncertainty to the club’s future, especially as they navigate the possibility of losing both Guehi and Mateta in the same transfer window. Palace is already preparing for this scenario, reportedly closing in on the signing of 19-year-old French forward Sidiki Cherif from Angers, who could serve as a long-term investment rather than a direct replacement for Mateta.

Palace is also grappling with the imminent departure of Guehi, who is expected to join Manchester City for a reported £20 million. The loss of both Guehi and Mateta would undoubtedly be a major blow to the club’s aspirations, risking a mid-season unraveling of their season just as they aim for a top-six finish and qualification for European competition.

For Juventus, the timing of the move is critical. With Palace holding firm on their price and Mateta’s contract running until 2027, the Italian club faces a tough decision: act now or wait until the summer when Palace might be more open to negotiating a deal. Either way, Juventus will need to invest heavily to meet both Palace’s demands and the player’s wage expectations.

As the transfer saga unfolds, the next few weeks promise to be pivotal for both clubs. Will Juventus secure their target now, or will they bide their time until the summer? And can Palace withstand the pressure as European rivals circle their prized assets? The outcome of this transfer battle could have lasting implications for both teams’ seasons.