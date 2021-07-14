Juventus emerges as a new suitor for Manchester United midfielder despite PSG’s interest

Manchester United has had a hectic transfer window.

The biggest piece of good news for the Red Devils this summer has been the conclusion of the Jadon Sancho dispute with Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United can now concentrate on developing the remainder of their team, particularly their midfield and defensive lines, thanks to the purchase of Sancho.

According to reports, the Old Trafford club is “extremely close” to signing Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, which would be a huge boost for Harry Maguire because he would have someone to rely on on the pitch.

Manchester United, on the other hand, could be losing one of their midfielders, as French national team member Paul Pogba is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG has already had a successful transfer window, having signed Inter’s Achraf Hakimi for €60 million ($83.3 million), as well as Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum and Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos on free transfers.

Pogba’s arrival would be a huge boost for the Ligue 1 runners-up, who are looking to reclaim the crown after falling short to Lille, who held a one-point advantage at the top of the league.

However, a new team has made its intentions clear about Pogba.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus is also interested in bringing Pogba back to the club.

Pogba began his career with Manchester United, but after only three appearances, he was recruited by Juventus for the 2012-13 season.

Pogba had not signed a contract extension, allowing him to join Juventus for £93.2 million ($129.4 million), according to former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

Pogba will assess his choices moving forward, according to ESPN, and a decision is expected before the end of the week.

Manchester United is in a strong position to challenge for the English Premier League title this season, therefore current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to demand a high price for Pogba, who is 28 years old.

If Pogba leaves, Manchester United may put all of their efforts into signing Declan Rice, a 22-year-old midfielder from West Ham United.