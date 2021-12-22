Juve Take Advantage Of Atalanta’s Slip, Salernitana Is Cancelled By Covid.

As Salernitana’s trip to Udinese became the season’s first coronavirus-related mortality, Juventus took advantage of Atalanta’s goalless draw at Genoa with a 2-0 win over Cagliari, moving them closer to Serie A’s Champions League positions.

At the Allianz Stadium, Moise Kean’s header five minutes before halftime and Federico Bernardeschi’s precision finish after a breakaway late on pulled Juve to within four points of fourth-placed Atalanta in Italy’s top flight.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side ended 2021 on a high note with their fourth win in five games, but it was yet another in a long line of underwhelming performances from the Old Lady of Italian football, who sit fifth in the league, nine points behind league leaders Inter Milan, ahead of their home match against Torino on Wednesday.

They face a major test of their season goals after the winter break, with matches against Napoli, Roma, AC Milan, and Atalanta all scheduled for mid-February.

“I’ll be satisfied if we reach to the end of February with the same distance between us and the first four spots as currently,” Allegri told DAZN.

“You can’t win all your games against your direct opponents, therefore they’ll have to face each other from now on while we have a simpler schedule.”

In attack, Juve were missing Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa and barely clicked, while a shaky away side might ponder what might have been if they had finished better.

Cagliari, who are in the throes of a full-fledged crisis after failing to win a league match since mid-October, failed to convert gilt-edged chances twice in the second half due to shoddy defending from the hosts.

Under-fire Cagliari coach Walter Mazzarri couldn’t believe his eyes as Dalbert shanked wide with the goal at his mercy after being picked out absolutely alone by Raoul Bellanova’s beautiful low cross on the hour mark.

With nine Serie A goals this season, Joao Pedro, the Sardinian side’s only bright spot, headed straight at Wojciech Szczesny from point-blank range eight minutes later.

Late on, Bernardeschi’s first goal in Serie A since July 2020 doomed Cagliari to their third consecutive defeat, albeit one that was less humiliating than the previous two 4-0 thrashings.

They’re a point behind Genoa, who didn’t have a single shot on goal as they held Atalanta, who are now winless in three games and are worried about striker Duvan Zapata’s fitness after the Colombian’s injury. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.