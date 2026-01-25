Jusuf Nurkic Makes History Despite Heat Blowout

In a game defined by contrasting fortunes, Jusuf Nurkic set a remarkable milestone for the Utah Jazz, even as they suffered a heavy 147-116 defeat to the Miami Heat on January 24, 2026. Despite Utah’s lopsided loss, Nurkic’s historic third consecutive triple-double highlighted a challenging night for both teams.

Miami Heat Dominates Utah in Salt Lake City

The game, played at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, saw both teams coming off tough stretches. Miami, with a 23-22 record, entered the game looking to recover from a series of disappointing results, including a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, Utah (15-30) was also struggling, having dropped five of their last six games. Both squads faced significant injury setbacks, which further complicated their efforts.

The Heat, missing key players like Tyler Herro (ribs) and Terry Rozier (absent), looked to Bam Adebayo, who had been on a scoring tear. His 32 points in Portland’s recent 127-110 victory had underscored his offensive strength, but against Utah, the Heat’s overall effort—particularly their dominance on the boards—was the difference maker. Miami claimed a commanding 73-52 lead by halftime, outscoring Utah 38-18 in the second quarter.

The Jazz’s defense continued to falter, and cold shooting from beyond the arc hindered their efforts to keep pace. Utah managed just 23 three-pointers from Brice Sensabaugh, who finished with a team-high 23 points, while Keyonte George added 19. Despite these individual efforts, Utah was overwhelmed by Miami’s relentless attack. By the third quarter, the Heat had expanded their lead to 90-68, as the Jazz struggled to control the glass, trailing by 29 rebounds in total.

Despite the Heat’s control of the game, there was a bright spot for the Jazz. Jusuf Nurkic, who had been listed as doubtful with illness before the game, defied expectations and delivered a historic performance. With 17 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds, Nurkic recorded his third consecutive triple-double, becoming the first Jazz player to achieve such a feat. His performance tied him with franchise legends Karl Malone and Andrei Kirilenko for third-most triple-doubles in team history.

While the Jazz may have been outclassed, the performance of their young core provided hope for the future. Ace Bailey, despite battling a leg injury, continued to impress with his movement off the ball and timely cuts to the basket. Cody Williams also delivered a gritty defensive effort, collecting three blocks in the game.

For Miami, their victory—powered by collective effort and Adebayo’s solid performances—improved their record to 24-22, with the Heat now seeking to build on their momentum. Meanwhile, the Jazz will focus on improving their defense and finding consistency in their perimeter shooting as they continue their homestand, still searching for solutions to their ongoing struggles.

In the end, the Miami Heat walked away with a decisive win, but the night belonged to Nurkic, whose historic streak of triple-doubles offered a rare positive for Jazz fans amidst another tough loss.