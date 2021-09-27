Justin Tucker’s 66-yard game-winning field goal makes an early case for Play Of The Season.

The 66-yard game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker against the Detroit Lions has to be the early favorite for play of the season.

The Baltimore Ravens had been leading the game the entire time until Lions kicker Ryan Santoso tied the game at 17-16 with a minute and four seconds left.

With no timeouts left, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had to go for broke on 4th-and-19 at the 25-yard line, and he found Sammy Watkins alone in the center of the field.

Tucker took three steps back, one more than his regular two-step kicking pattern, with three seconds on the clock and the game on the line, and prepared to kick for the win at 66 yards.

Tucker slammed all of his weight into his leg, seemingly kicking through the ball, after longsnapper Nick Moore handed the ball to longtime Ravens punter Sam Koch.

It flew for what seemed like an eternity before colliding with the goalpost’s horizontal bar and beautifully whirling towards the back of the net.

Tucker was questioned whether he felt it was going in or not by the media after the game.

“I knew I’d be given the opportunity. “It felt really, really wonderful coming off my foot,” said the NFL’s all-time most accurate kicker.

“Anytime you’re on the other side of midfield, even if you smoke the ball, there’s a little bit more of a question mark. Is it going to make it? I saw it strike the crossbar, bounce through, and then I felt as if I were floating.”

Tucker attempted two 65-yard field goal tries prior to the game, both of which fell short.

Tucker now holds the NFL record for the longest field goal (whether in a dome or in the open air) with a distance of 66 yards, breaking Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater’s previous mark of 64 yards set in 2013.

The record, on the other hand, is only icing on the cake for a man who has made kicking field goals appear easy.

Tucker was signed by the Ravens in 2012 as a replacement for Billy Cundiff and quickly earned accolades, including unanimous selection to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

He is the first NFL kicker to make three 50-yard field goals in a half and the fastest kicker in NFL history to achieve 1,000 points.

In addition, his field goal kicking percentage of 90.7 percent is the highest in the league.