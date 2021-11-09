Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens displays a human side during his post-game press conference.

After hitting the game-winning field goal against the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker exhibited a human side in his post-game press conference.

When asked if he gets worried before kicking the ball, the 31-year-old revealed his views and admitted that he isn’t as unstoppable as everyone thinks.

“Of course, of course, of course — every time.” It’s all about controlling your emotions and sensations and channeling them into merely making the kick. I’ve stated it before, but all of my feelings and emotions are irrelevant; they don’t aid me in making the kick. It’s possible that I’m nervous; it’s also possible that I’m confident. “None of it matters,” a thoughtful Tucker told the press.

Baltimore rallied back heroically from a 17-10 deficit at halftime before both teams swapped touchdowns, forcing the game into overtime.

In the extra frame, the Ravens had the first opportunity to score, but Lamar Jackson’s ball was intercepted just as they were about to come into excellent field goal range.

After putting pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins to make difficult passes, the defense held up and forced the Vikings to punt the ball.

Tucker must have breathed a sigh of relief when he learned he would be taking a far more comfortable 36-yard field goal attempt instead of the record-breaking 66-yarder he had against the Detroit Lions on their second chance to score the game-winner.

The 6-2 Ravens now have sole control of the AFC North division thanks to the University of Texas product’s goal between the goal posts.

Tucker also shared a nugget of wisdom with the reporters, which elicited a collective chuckle.

“Are you really living if you don’t feel a little bit nervous?” Do you understand what I’m saying? If you’re not feeling the game’s passion or vibe, then… It’s time for me to be done as soon as I quit feeling that way. But I’ll never feel that way, therefore we’ll kick to the bitter end,” he declared lightheartedly.

Tucker, nicknamed “Legatron” for his ability to score from anywhere on the field, is just as important to the Ravens’ success as Jackson is, and Ravens supporters are thrilled to have him on the roster.