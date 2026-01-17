Justice Haynes Moves to Georgia Tech as Mike Hart Joins Boston College Coaching Staff

The college football landscape continues to shift as Justice Haynes, a former Michigan running back, and Mike Hart, a Michigan coaching legend, make significant moves that will impact their new programs in the 2026 season. These high-profile transfers and coaching appointments come as the NCAA offseason heats up, with programs looking to bolster their rosters and coaching staffs for the future.

Haynes Lands at Georgia Tech

Justice Haynes, one of the most exciting running backs in the 2026 NCAA transfer portal, has decided to take his talents to Georgia Tech. After a standout but injury-shortened 2025 season at Michigan, Haynes enters the new chapter of his career in the ACC. Despite missing several games due to injury, Haynes impressed with 857 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in just seven appearances, making him a highly sought-after prospect. His decision to transfer was announced on January 14, 2026, and his arrival in Atlanta is expected to provide an immediate boost to Georgia Tech’s offense.

The Yellow Jackets, who have struggled to find a consistent force at running back in recent years, are banking on Haynes to be the centerpiece of their ground attack under head coach Brent Key. Haynes is expected to be the featured back for Georgia Tech in 2026, with his ability to dominate the line of scrimmage and create big plays making him a key addition to the team. His health and integration into the offense will be closely monitored during spring practices, and if he returns to full strength, Haynes could become a dynamic weapon for the Yellow Jackets.

The news of Haynes’ transfer was met with excitement by his former Michigan teammates, including quarterback Bryce Underwood, who celebrated his move on social media. Underwood’s heartfelt post, a tribute to their time together at Michigan, highlights the strong camaraderie and tight-knit community that defines college football in the portal era.

Mike Hart to Coach Running Backs at Boston College

Meanwhile, Mike Hart, Michigan’s former standout running back and coach, has made a significant career move of his own. Hart, who most recently served as Michigan’s running backs coach and run game coordinator, is headed to Boston College as the Eagles’ new running backs coach. The announcement comes just days after Hart had been promoted at Eastern Michigan, where he was set to take on the role of assistant head coach and wide receivers coach for the 2026 season. Instead, Hart will take his wealth of experience to Boston College, where he hopes to rejuvenate the Eagles’ offense.

Hart’s coaching resume speaks for itself. He played a pivotal role in Michigan’s dominance on the ground from 2021 to 2023, helping the Wolverines win three consecutive Big Ten titles and making a memorable run to the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. His work with Michigan’s running backs, particularly with Blake Corum, helped turn Corum into one of the nation’s top rushers, making him Michigan’s first back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in recent history. Hart’s ability to develop elite talent and lead a powerful rushing attack has made him a highly respected figure in the coaching community.

As Hart takes over at Boston College, the Eagles are hoping his championship pedigree will bring new life to their offense. With Hart’s guidance, Boston College is expected to place a renewed emphasis on the running game as they aim to improve their standing in the ACC. His track record of mentoring running backs and fostering a competitive, high-energy environment will be invaluable as the Eagles look to compete at a higher level in 2026.

Both of these moves highlight the importance of player and coaching personnel in shaping the future of college football programs. With spring practices just around the corner, all eyes will be on Georgia Tech and Boston College as they look to integrate their new additions and lay the foundation for a successful 2026 season. If Haynes and Hart can deliver on their potential, these programs could be poised for significant improvement and success in the months ahead.