Just before kickoff against Liverpool, Manchester United made a massive Mohamed Salah error.

In retrospect, the first of many Manchester United gaffes occurred half an hour before kick-off.

James’ Sit Down – the adopted tribute to Mohamed Salah – allowed Liverpool supporters in the away end the chance to serenade their star player during his pre-match warm-up as the pre-match music made its way around Old Trafford.

The schoolboy error enraged the away end, and the world’s best player was paying attention.

Salah scored a hat-trick just over an hour later, putting Liverpool 5-0 up.

So, is this beautifully created and coached club somehow even better than the one that won the Premier League title by 18 points in July 2020?

Few would argue that Liverpool were the best team on the earth back then, but whereas their domestic dominance was gained via a teak-tough mindset and pure force of will, this current squad appears to be more ruthless, clinical, and in charge.

Rarely has a team from the 2019/20 season annihilated opponents in the way in which they are doing almost weekly right now.

This season, Liverpool has scored 41 goals in just 13 games across all competitions, maintaining their excellent record of scoring at least three goals in every away encounter.

Jurgen Klopp will not be concerned with such comparisons, but the Reds appear to be just as dominant, even if there are more challengers at the top.

However, they will not be concerned with United.

The difference between the two sides is as wide as it has ever been in Liverpool’s favor in the Premier League era, based on this evidence.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s patchwork quilt of a team is rudderless, and the Norwegian is completely out of his depth without an armband in sight.

This was never more evident than when Klopp’s team put up a performance and a result that will be remembered for a long, long time.

Make no mistake: they’ll be talking about this for a long time.

Within five minutes, Liverpool had taken the lead as Salah freed the colossal Naby Keita, who made no mistake against David de Gea.

The Reds undoubtedly couldn’t believe their luck after scoring such a simple goal.

