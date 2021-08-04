Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup against Norwich should now be evident.

Liverpool have already played four pre-season friendly as part of their preparations for the upcoming season.

On Saturday, August 14, Jurgen Klopp’s side will travel to Norwich City to begin their Premier League campaign (5:30pm).

Despite a quiet transfer window so far, the Reds signed RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate in May, completing their most major activity.

Konate, 22, joined his new colleagues at the start of preseason and has played a significant role in the team’s friendlies against Stuttgart, Mainz, and Hertha Berlin so far.

With Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez returning from long-term injuries, the Frenchman is likely to make his competitive debut with the first team.

Here’s how The Washington Newsday breaks down the team that should face Norwich:

Alisson Becker, the goalkeeper for Liverpool, was among the Brazilian players who returned to training earlier this week.

Adrian, Loris Karius, and Caoimhin Kelleher may have gotten some much-needed minutes in preseason, but Alisson’s spot in the team is certain.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was unable to represent England at Euro 2020 due to a thigh injury, but Klopp and Liverpool were relieved when their star right back was able to report for pre-season training last month.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are anxious to go back on the pitch for the Reds, and despite getting a few minutes in pre-season, they are unlikely to be risked too soon.

Both players have returned from injuries that kept them out for nearly nine months, with Joel Matip missing six months at the conclusion of last season.

Matip and Konate have done enough in pre-season to earn starts against Norwich, and both will be eager to make an impression before Van Dijk and Gomez return.

Klopp now has a plethora of defensive choices, a luxury he lacked last season, which harmed his midfield.

Fabinho was assigned to play center-back for the majority of the 2020/21 season, and it will be a welcome return to his favored position.

Liverpool’s ‘lighthouse,’ as assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders famously described him, signed a new long-term contract with the Reds on Tuesday. “The summary has come to an end.”