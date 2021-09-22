Jurgen Klopp’s stance on summer transfers has been proven by Liverpool’s 19 moves.

Game by game, Jurgen Klopp is watching the most common accusation leveled against his Liverpool team grow increasingly false.

For the third time in as many contests, a much-changed team has triumphed.

Liverpool put three past their opponents for the fourth game in a row to ensure victory.

Who claimed Klopp’s team was lacking in depth?

It’s now 19 different players in three games against AC Milan, Crystal Palace, and Norwich, but the personnel changes have had little effect on results as they advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at Carrow Road.

Despite Liverpool’s rich history in the competition over the years, it will always rank fourth on the priority list.

Try telling that to Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, and – perhaps most importantly – goal scorers Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, who all contributed to a peaceful end here in Norfolk.

The Reds are currently 12-2 in their previous four games, continuing their free-wheeling run that has kept them unblemished since early March.

Klopp made a total of nine changes from the squad that defeated Crystal Palace on Saturday, as expected.

Konate and Kostas Tsimikas, who lined up alongside Bradley and Gomez, who led the side for the first time, were the only two to keep their spots.

Bradley became the first player from Northern Ireland to appear for the Reds since April 1954, while Gordon, at the age of 16 years and 351 days, became the third youngest starter in Anfield history.

Minamino grabbed on to Origi’s knockdown at a corner to give Liverpool the lead after only five minutes.

Inside the area, the Japan star was especially attentive, twisting and blasting past Angus Gunn to give the Reds the perfect start.

Minamino hasn’t always had it easy at Anfield.

Minamino hasn't always had it easy at Anfield.

Within weeks following his arrival in January 2020, the world was put on lockdown, and football returned.