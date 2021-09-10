Jurgen Klopp’s reign at Liverpool was altered by FSG’s £100 million transaction.

Bricks. Mortar. Concrete. Glass. As well as a variety of other construction materials.

In the most basic sense, Liverpool’s Main Stand is identical to any of the other similar structures that have recently been built in the Premier League.

They’re all variants on the same theme when it comes to watching football.

That, though, is to overlook the significance of the new facility, which has been in service for five years today.

Not to mention the fact that it was completed in the first place.

After years of flirting with a new stadium under David Moores, and then conjuring up a space-age flight of fancy under Tom Hicks and George Gillett, that was a much-needed move forward.

“By March, the first spade will be in the ground,” Gillett added of their own Anfield plans. That was in February 2007, when the duo took control of Liverpool. By the time they were kicked out of the club in October 2010, the spade hadn’t even left the shed.

When Fenway Sports Group unveiled plans for a new Main Stand to expand Anfield’s capacity beyond 54,000, Liverpool fans could have been forgiven for their pessimism.

And that nagging doubt persisted even as the new stadium began to take shape during the 2015-16 season, providing an intimidating backdrop to Jurgen Klopp’s run to the Europa League final.

Finally, on September 10, 2016, Liverpool played their first game at the new-look Anfield, with 51,232 fans watching Klopp’s energetic side defeat champions Leicester City 4-1.

The exhilarating offensive style of Klopp’s team has elevated them to Premier League title victors and Champions League winners, with increasing attendances reflecting the intensity on the field.

And throughout that time, Liverpool embarked on a 68-match home unbeaten streak, which was only broken in January when Burnley came to an empty stadium.

Of course, more audiences mean more revenue, and the FSG’s coffers have already been bolstered, providing finances to assist Klopp’s team improve.

Of course, more audiences mean more revenue, and the FSG's coffers have already been bolstered, providing finances to assist Klopp's team improve.

And, based on their Champions League experiences, Manchester City, Roma, and Barcelona will all agree that the additional 8,000 people inside Anfield have made a significant difference to the atmosphere, introducing new regular fans while giving.