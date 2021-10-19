Jurgen Klopp’s rage, Sadio Mane’s rage, and Liverpool’s lap of honor will be remembered for a long time.

Sadio Mane screamed angrily. Jurgen Klopp stormed out enraged. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid honored the occasion with a foresightful lap of honor.

Liverpool’s most recent visit to the Wanda Metropolitano, in February 2020, was possibly the furthest thing from the elation that greeted their Champions League final victory there 262 days before.

Now, Klopp and his team travel to Madrid in the hopes of maintaining their unbeaten start to the season and seizing control of Champions League Group B.

It will not be simple. The notoriously cautious Spaniards have just allowed twice at home this season and haven’t lost in Europe since Chelsea won 2-1 in the opening Champions League encounter there in September 2017.

Diego Simeone’s side also has experience with victory in both legs in their previous meeting with Liverpool in the first knockout round two seasons ago.

The atmosphere before and during the first leg in Spain successfully knocked the Reds out of their stride, while Atletico’s trademark niggly approach saw Klopp substitute Mane at half-time before the Senegalese was sent off, the Reds boss later picking up a booking after allowing his frustration to boil over one time too many.

Virgil van Dijk, on the other hand, is unconcerned about vengeance this evening.

“We don’t require any further motivation,” he asserts. “We’re in the Champions League, Europe’s most coveted competition.

“Last season, the boys put in a lot of effort to ensure that we were able to compete in the Champions League. We only want to demonstrate our abilities, and the only thing we have learned from the previous games is how to analyze them.

“We’re well aware of how difficult it will be. To acquire a decent result, we’ll have to work extremely hard. We anticipate a sold-out stadium once more.

“Getting out there is usually a fantastic experience, and I personally enjoy every minute of it.

“The outcomes have been positive, which is exactly what we want. However, if you look at our games, you’ll notice that there are still a lot of areas where we can and want to improve.

"In Madrid, it will be the same. We must be present."