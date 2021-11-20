Jurgen Klopp’s private query reveals the truth about Steven Gerrard’s relationship with Liverpool.

Following Steven Gerrard’s hiring as Aston Villa’s new manager, a flurry of questions, allegations, and hypotheses erupted.

During the international break, many people practically ignored the possibility of Gerrard taking over one of England’s greatest clubs in favor of stargazing at what might be in store for the former Liverpool captain.

After all, the notion of Gerrard taking over as manager at his boyhood club, where he had a fairytale playing career, is easily digestible fodder for those looking for romance in an often brutal and cutthroat industry.

While the phrase “Steven Gerrard, Liverpool manager” has a good ring to it for those who idolized the former midfielder during his glittering 710-game career at Anfield, there is a simple counter to the gushing of those fantasy scenarios.

Why?

Gerrard seemed poised for the Anfield hot seat from the start of his coaching career, when he stepped out to take command of Liverpool’s Under-18s.

And while that goal is undeniably important to him, it isn’t what drives his work on a daily basis.

When asked about it this week at his unveiling at Villa Park, Gerrard responded, “It’s really unfair to label this as a stepping stone, you will never hear me say that.”

“It gives me great pleasure and pride to be here. I’m all in, and I’m going to give this job everything it needs to succeed.

“My staff and I am both 100 percent devoted. There’s nothing wrong with having ambitions and dreams.

“Jurgen Klopp is a world-class coach for Liverpool. I would be ecstatic for him and them if he signed a lifelong contract right now.” Instead, Gerrard will focus on maintaining his upward trajectory as a manager, building on an outstanding period in Scotland in which he dashed Celtic’s chances of a 10th straight title by leading Rangers to their 55th domestic title with a combination of rock-solid defence and free-flowing attacking.

The numbers that led up to that remarkable achievement were staggering.

Gerrard’s Rangers became the Invincible Centurions of Scottish football with only 13 goals conceded, 92 goals scored, and a 102-point haul.

For the time being, he’ll just build on that at one. “The summary has come to an end.”