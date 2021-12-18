Jurgen Klopp’s players wanted him to recruit a £7.2 million attacker.

There are some performances by rival players that stick with you for a long time. However, it is uncommon for the individual in question to sign with the team against whom he made an impression immediately after.

Takumi Minamino’s transfer to Liverpool was announced two years ago this weekend, and this is exactly what transpired.

He was part of a Red Bull Salzburg team that gave the Reds a scare in a Champions League group encounter at Anfield two months prior.

Liverpool surged to a 3-0 lead before being pegged back to 3-3, thanks in large part to Minamino’s efforts. The Egyptian international then scored to give the home side the lead, but it was the Japanese international who had made the largest impression on the night.

He was a part of practically everything the visitors did offensively that night. Minamino took three of Salzburg’s ten shots, set up three for his teammates (including assisting Erling Haaland on the equalizer), and played the penultimate pass before two more goal attempts.

He was able to receive the ball 29 times and complete 25 passes by taking up solid positions between the lines, typically slightly behind Fabinho.

Minamino’s activity off the ball was also remarkable, with 34 pressures only one shy of defensive midfielder Enock Mwepu’s (now of Brighton) total, and 11 in the final third tied for the highest for his team.

It’s no surprise that Liverpool’s players were eager to have him join their team after seeing him in person.

They had no idea at the time that Taki had been on the Reds’ radar since he was a teenager playing for Cerezo Osaka in Japan in 2013. His Anfield performance may have felt like an in-person audition for a move to Merseryside, but he had been ticking the statistical boxes that Liverpool value for years.

When it was revealed that Minamino’s release clause was set at a very low £7.25 million, it seemed clear that he would be moving to England.

It had to happen because of the circumstances. “The summary has come to an end.”