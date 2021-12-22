Jurgen Klopp’s performance at full time reveals the truth about the Liverpool manager and the League Cup.

But if there’s one thing Jurgen Klopp appreciates more than anything else, it’s winning.

His team does as well.

Supporters who part with their hard-earned cash know that anyone Klopp sends out will fight with every fiber of their being until the very last second.

They might not be at their best, like they were in the first half.

They could be on the verge of an embarrassing home cup exit, as they were at halftime here, losing 3-1 after being outplayed.

However, there is one thing they will not do: throw in the towel. It’s time to call it quits for the day. Please don’t give up.

And for the umpteenth time, Klopp’s Liverpool dragged themselves off the pitch to record another truly remarkable victory, roared on by an Anfield crowd that became so fully invested in the occasion, thanks in part to the antics of the Leicester City players and the jibes of the travelling support, that it felt more like a Champions League night.

Yes, the cavalry from the bench spearheaded the second-half fightback after a mostly juvenile starting line-up had been swamped. After a fairly youthful starting line-up was overrun, James Milner, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, and then Naby Keita all provided experience.

Takumi Minamino pounced on James Milner’s hopeful ball in the sixth minute of injury time, which had been extended due to the visitors’ time-wasting tactics.

Over the course of an evening, Caoimhin Kelleher encapsulated an event in which numerous players atoned.

The goalkeeper was responsible for two of Leicester’s three goals. But, undeterred, he made one outstanding save in the second half as the visitors looked to put the game out of reach, before going on to stop Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand in the penalty shoot-out.

Jota made no mistakes after Minamino’s failed opportunity to win the game, generating scenes of frenetic jubilation that only such a dramatic triumph can generate.

Klopp even hit his trademark triple to end the game.