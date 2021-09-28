Jurgen Klopp’s new leadership arrangement has given a blow to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not flown to Portugal with Liverpool for tonight’s Champions League group stage match against FC Porto.

The Liverpool defender played the entire 90 minutes in the Reds’ 3-3 draw with Brentford at the weekend, but he is yet to board a flight with the rest of the first team.

Alexander-Arnold had attended open training at Kirkby earlier in the day on Monday, but was not among those who disembarked the team coach at their hotel later that evening.

The reason for this decision is unknown at this time, with Liverpool staying tight-lipped on the 22-year-fitness. old’s

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that the club has taken a fresh approach to leadership.

This season, the players’ committee has been expanded from three to six members, with the Reds’ manager saying that the decisions were made by first-team players.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Alisson are all likely to take on new responsibilities in the side as a result of this.

The Reds had a four-man core of internal “leaders” in the squad last season, with club captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner joined by Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum.

The summer departure of Wijnaldum, though, has prompted Liverpool to reconsider their strategy.

Klopp provided an update on the matter, saying, “We had three captains in Hendo, Milly, and Virg, then the players voted for three more.”

Trent, Robbo, and Alisson Becker were the winners.

