Jurgen Klopp’s new formation could be hinted at by a Liverpool transfer.

Liverpool was transformed when Mohamed Salah arrived on Merseyside a few years ago.

Due to how his capabilities perfectly combined with those of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the Egyptian moved Jurgen Klopp away from 4-2-3-1 when he signed in 2017.

Klopp had been looking for a no.10 in the transfer market, but with Salah’s arrival, he now had three of the best offensive players at his disposal. Firmino would play as a false nine, while Salah and Mane would operate as inside forwards from the right and left, cutting inside before finding the net.

The 4-2-3-1 formation is still employed on occasion, but the Liverpool squad has been built to play 4-3-3 from week to week.

It’s too early to tell how the squad will be built in the future, but elements of a 4-2-3-1 formation are starting to appear as Klopp prepares to mount another title challenge.

Florian Neuhaus is one of the most famous players linked with a move to Anfield, with the German midfielder presently representing his country at Euro 2020.

After a good Bundesliga season, the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder is widely tipped for a move this summer, despite the fact that he is still only 24 years old.

Due to the departure of Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, a midfield slot has opened up, however Neuhaus has spent the majority of the season as part of a midfield pairing rather than a three.

Gladbach has mostly employed the 4-2-3-1 and 4-4-2 formations this season, with Neuhaus mainly playing on the left side of a two, behind his team’s no.10.

If Liverpool made a play for him, it would continue a trend that began with Thiago Alcantara’s departure from Bayern Munich last year.

Since his arrival at Anfield, the Spaniard has played a variety of positions, but he was used to playing in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The summary comes to a close.