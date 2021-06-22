Jurgen Klopp’s move to Liverpool has been canceled, Florian Neuhaus has been offered a new contract, and Youri Tielemans has been given a boost.

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League next season after a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

That seemed improbable at one point for Jurgen Klopp’s team, but a string of good results, along with Leicester City’s poor form, turned the tide.

Fans instantly shifted their attention to the impending transfer window when the final whistle blew inside Anfield on the final day.

Now that the summer transfer market has opened, Liverpool are being linked with a number of players, with Jurgen Klopp already adding Ibrahima Konate to his squad.

But who else is likely to appear at Anfield? We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Ozan Kabak and Jurgen Klopp.

According to reports in Germany, Jurgen Klopp has canceled Ozan Kabak’s transfer from Schalke to Liverpool.

Last season, the defender spent the second part of the season on loan at Liverpool, with the club having the option of making his stay permanent.

Klopp, on the other hand, is said to have opted for Ibrahima Konate over that choice.

According to the article, Schalke hoped that the centre-performances back’s for Liverpool would persuade them to keep him, but “Jurgen Klopp cancelled it.”

According to the source, Leicester City and Newcastle United are both interested in signing the Turkish international this summer.

Tielemans, Youri.

Italian publication Corriere dello Sport.

Liverpool have a ‘financial advantage’ over Juventus in the race to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City.

The report claims that Juve are “at a slight disadvantage, such is the financial difference available to the two sides.”

Tielemans is the subject of much media speculation and Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move as a possible replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Florian Neuhaus.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg on twitter.

Liverpool will reportedly make a concrete offer for Florian Neuhaus with his future set to be decided following Euro 2020.

Florian Plettenberg initially reported for Sport1 that Jurgen Klopp wants Neuhaus after talks were held in the last week.

And now Plettenberg has. Summary ends.