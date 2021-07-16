Jurgen Klopp’s growth is highlighted by his surprising recruitment from Inter Milan.

Liverpool Football Club signed Paul Ince from Inter Milan for £4.2 million on July 16, 1997.

Ince not only arrived at Anfield as an ex-Manchester United player, but he was also given the captain’s armband for his first season on Merseyside by then-manager Roy Evans.

Many Liverpool fans were surprised to learn that Ince had signed for the club, with the Englishman himself conceding that it was strange.

“Walking onto the pitch as a Liverpool player will be strange,” Ince added.

“When I walk out at Anfield, I usually get slaughtered.”

Ince made 40 appearances for the Reds in his first season, scoring eight goals and grabbing six assists.

While his goals and assists didn’t quite live up to expectations, his number of appearances was only surpassed by Steve McManaman and Michael Owen.

After losing all of their trophies in the 1997/98 season, Liverpool’s following year was just as devastating.

Evans’ side finished seventh and were knocked out of the FA Cup and League Cup in the fourth round, with Ince just managing to match his previous season’s stats.

Despite the fact that his Anfield career had yet to take off, he delivered against his former club when he equalised to make it 2-2 in the 89th minute after Liverpool had fallen down 2-0 to Manchester United.

He couldn’t be blamed for enjoying that moment, given his astonishment that United had decided not to re-sign him following his stay in Italy, as well as the barrage of vitriol he experienced from Man Utd fans throughout the match.

Ince’s Liverpool career sadly came to an end in 1999 when he moved to Middlesbrough.

Following his departure, he made his feelings about Gerard Houllier, who was named joint manager with Evans in July 1998, and Phil Thompson very public and very apparent.

“I want Houllier to get the sack and go down with Thompson.” When people are no longer useful to them, they treat them as if they are dirt,” Ince raged.

’’

The way Houllier has treated myself and other players at the club is terrible. He’s from somewhere. The summary comes to a close.