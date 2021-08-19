Jurgen Klopp’s comments on Robert Lewandowski could have been made with Liverpool in mind.

Jurgen Klopp’s choice of who he considers to be the best player ever raised some eyebrows.

At Anfield, he coached some of the best footballers in the world while leading Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League titles.

Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world, while Mohamed Salah is one of the most well-known and dangerous strikers.

According to his manager, Fabinho is the best holding midfielder in the world when he’s on form, and the same can be said about Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andy Robertson in their respective positions.

Thiago Alcantara is a numerous award winner who has played for two of Europe’s most successful clubs, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino have formed one of the most dangerous front threes in recent football history.

Klopp’s achievements on Merseyside are reflected in the fact that so many of his players are world-class.

They were all missed by the German when it came time for him to make his judgment in an interview with Bild.

The narrator states, “Robert Lewandowski.” It wouldn’t be fair to say so about any other player save Lewy,” he explained. “It’s unbelievable what he’s done with his skill, how he’s pushed himself to become the player he is now.”

“Lewy went to great lengths to become that goal-scoring machine. Every single one.

“He’s entirely engrossed in the game; he knows precisely what he needs to do and where he needs to go in any circumstance. Lewy is a smooth-running machine.”

Klopp signed Lewandowski from Lech Poznan in 2010, and the two won two Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal, and reached the Champions League final together in four seasons.

The Poland international has won every domestic and continental accolade imaginable since joining Bayern Munich in 2014, frequently multiple times.

Even if he is, it is questionable whether the striker is a superior player than any of Liverpool's above-mentioned players.