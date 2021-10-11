Jurgen Klopp’s comments and Everton’s ‘interest’ in Brentford striker Brentford striker Brentford striker Brentford striker Brentford striker Brentford striker Brentford striker Brentford strike

Everton’s interest in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has prompted him to speak about his future.

The 26-year-old has played a key role in the Bees’ good start to the Premier League season, notably in last month’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

Despite conceding three times, the Spaniard kept Brentford in the game with a series of reaction saves.

Arsenal and Everton are rumored to be interested in Raya, according to Spanish station Cadena Ser, who spoke with the goalkeeper personally about the reports.

“I’m pleased with the club,” the Brentford goalkeeper added.

“This year, I want to have a terrific season.” In the summer, we’ll see what happens. My objectives are high; I want to play at the top level. You want to play for major clubs all the time.” Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on the 26-year-old after the Reds drew with Thomas Frank’s side in September, praising his distribution.

Based on Raya’s performance against Liverpool, Klopp joked that he could play as a No.10, something the Brentford goalkeeper ‘didn’t expect’ to hear.

“I was taken aback when I heard him say it. I was completely unprepared for it “He confessed.

“It’s great to hear those remarks, as well as others, from a coach like him.

“We’ve worked on it, and adding one more player is the best way to go out and play. When we have the ball, we establish a four-man defense. Right central leads to his side, left leads to his, and I’m in the middle with Pontus Jansson at the exit. It’s a strategy for breaking the rival’s pressure line.

“I believe our concept is that we can play in a variety of ways.” The team’s style is to keep possession, yet in this category, having the ball for the entire game is extremely difficult.

“We always play to win and don’t back down from a challenge. That’s why I believe people are interested in seeing us.”