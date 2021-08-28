Jurgen Klopp’s choice against Chelsea demonstrates that Liverpool must confront the transfer truth.

The celebrations in the Chelsea end at full time said it all: Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool had dropped two points.

It will theoretically put them ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League position and send them into the international break with seven points from a possible nine, but Klopp will be irritated this Bank Holiday weekend.

Liverpool were unable to break down a tenacious and durable Chelsea, who drank up the adoration of their travelling support after the final whistle of an absorbing, if ultimately frustrating tie, after playing almost 45 minutes with an extra man.

The Reds squandered a perfect opportunity to make their mark on the pitch after a week dominated by headlines and pronouncements from the world of football’s transfer market, as Chelsea’s ten players slithered out of L4 with a share of the spoils.

Klopp’s decision to bring on a deputy left-back as a winning goal was sought late in the game said a lot about the depth of attacking skill he has on hand.

Or, more accurately, the absence thereof.

The mutterings will continue as we approach the transfer deadline, and Klopp’s prediction that Tuesday will be a quiet evening in the AXA Centre’s corridors of power may just add to the chorus of supporters clamoring for new blood.

One of three changes for this game, Roberto Firmino, was unable to complete the first half before being replaced by Diogo Jota, meaning Klopp’s biggest goal threat came off the bench before 45 minutes had passed.

Klopp’s post-match claim that Firmino was injured just adds to the need for more bodies, even if the muscle problem isn’t long-term.

Jota, a Portugal international, was as aggressive as ever as he pressured and harassed, but his hot streak came to an end against Chelsea’s tenacious defense.

As they searched down what would have been one of the most famous victories at this arena in a long time, Liverpool’s attacking options were severely limited as a result of the early change.

Within the final 15 minutes, Thiago Alcantara arrived, but Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were left to toil alongside Jota to no use.