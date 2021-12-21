Jurgen Klopp’s assertions on Monday Night Football in 2016 were debunked by his own Liverpool club.

Over the weekend, Liverpool were held to a painful 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur, but Andy Robertson reached a new milestone in the renowned red shirt.

Jurgen Klopp’s full-backs once again delivered in the final third as refereeing decisions took center stage.

Robertson had a goal and an assist in the Reds’ two goals against Spurs, and Trent Alexander-Arnold also had an assist.

Since arriving from Hull City in 2017, the Scot’s efforts have increased his overall tally.

In fact, he currently has 40 assists in the Premier League for Liverpool, a feat that Alexander-Arnold has accomplished as well.

Their offensive numbers contradict one of Klopp’s most famous pronouncements upon his arrival in England, in which the German coach famously downplayed one designated player’s creative ability in favor of pressuring.

“No playmaker in the world can be as good as a strong counter-pressing situation,” he declared on Monday Night Football shortly after taking over at Anfield from Brendan Rodgers.

Although pressing has always been a feature of the defensive side of the game in football, Klopp was one of the first to employ it as an attacking strategy at a high-profile club.

Pep Guardiola’s teams have always applied pressure to the ball, but rather than attempting to score quickly after regaining possession, the Spaniard has always preferred his men to recirculate the ball before patiently constructing their next attacking move.

Klopp, on the other hand, has insisted that his players strike immediately after recovering possession of the ball high up the field, rather than playing sideways or backwards. The Reds’ counter-pressing creates goal-scoring opportunities.

With a total of 219 turnovers thus far this season, Liverpool is in first place in the Premier League for high turnovers. A high turnover is defined as a sequence that begins in open play and is no more than 40 meters out from the opponent’s goal.

Liverpool has also created the most shots from high turnovers (32), ahead of second-placed Arsenal (28), and Southampton (26), indicating that Klopp’s pressing is still very much a playmaker.

His two full-backs, in particular, aren't.