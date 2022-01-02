Jurgen Klopp will require a January ‘transfer’ due to two Liverpool injuries at the worst possible time.

Liverpool fans who are yearning for new signings will have to wait until the summer to get their fill.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, is more concerned with a specific player movement.

Back to the training pitch from the treatment room and seclusion.

Not least in attack, where Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s impending departures will push Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to be inventive with his options in the coming weeks.

Salah and Mane will leave for the Africa Cup of Nations after Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea, and might be gone for the rest of January if their respective countries, Egypt and Senegal, do well.