Jurgen Klopp will embrace the revival of Liverpool’s underdog status.

When Jurgen Klopp was originally appointed as a head coach over 20 years ago, coming up from his career as a player at Mainz 05, he was not given a warm welcome.

He took three years to get promotion to the Bundesliga, and despite managing the club with the fewest resources, he kept them in the top division before qualifying for the UEFA Cup a year later.

Klopp’s achievements drew the attention of Borussia Dortmund, who hired him as their head coach in 2008 after a disappointing 13th-place finish in the Bundesliga.

The mammoth task at hand was to defeat the might of Bayern Munich, who had won seven of the previous ten league titles, with Klopp’s tactical style thought to be ideal for the job.

Klopp’s early concept was based on pressing, operating as one cohesive entity with and without the ball, and defending according to areas rather than opponents, as inspired by Wolfgang Frank, who drew ideas from Arrigo Sacchi.

The current Liverpool manager believes that hard pressing can be used as an attacking weapon as well as a defensive strategy, with scoring opportunities likely to arise as a result of chaotic periods high up the field.

It was a general playing style that was great for upsetting giants who often dominated games by regulating possession, allowing Klopp’s players to show off their intense ways by inducing panic and enforcing mistakes in key places.

The complex subtleties proved difficult to coach, but Klopp’s techniques eventually began to yield fruit in the shape of five consecutive victories over Bayern Munich after 12 attempts while in command of BVB.

Pep Guardiola, the new face of possession-based football, arrived in Germany not long ago, and his first meeting with Klopp resulted in a 4-2 defeat in the German Super Cup.

Bayern Munich followed the Spaniard's new instructions reasonably well, but they simply couldn't keep Dortmund's counter-attacking threat under control for long enough.