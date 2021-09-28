Jurgen Klopp weighs in on Trent Alexander-chances Arnold’s against Man City following Liverpool’s injury setback.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to miss Liverpool’s match against Manchester City this weekend, according to Jurgen Klopp.

After suffering a groin complaint during training, Alexander-Arnold did not travel with the Reds squad for their Champions League match in Porto on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool had hoped the condition wasn’t significant until subsequent examinations revealed the player will be sidelined for some time.

And Klopp expects Alexander-Arnold will miss England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary. Alexander-Arnold is also expected to miss England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

“It was just after training in the press conference yesterday, and Trent went in a little bit earlier (after training), and it didn’t appear that serious,” the Reds boss told BT Sport.

“Then we did a second assessment, and it turned out to be serious.”

“He’s definitely out for today (Porto), he didn’t travel with us, and the City game doesn’t look promising either.

“It’s a problem with the adductor muscle. We assumed he was just fatigued after the (Brentford) game, but it turned out to be more, and we now have to deal with it.”

Alexander-Arnold was substituted by James Milner against Porto after the player was forced to sit out the 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace earlier this month due to illness.