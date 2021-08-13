Jurgen Klopp weighs in on Manchester City’s spending and the transfer of Harry Kane.

Jurgen Klopp believes it’s not his place to pass judgment on other Premier League clubs’ expenditure, but admits he’s baffled by Manchester City’s transfer dominance.

After announcing Ibrahima Konate’s £36 million transfer from RB Leipzig in May, the Reds have only added one player to their ranks this summer.

Since then, Liverpool has kept a close eye on incomings as Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea have all spent significant sums to upgrade their squads.

Last week, City broke the British transfer record by signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million, and they are still hoping to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham for a cost that will eclipse that number.

Meanwhile, Chelsea smashed their own club record by re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5 million this week, while United paid about £120 million for Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, respectively, from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

When it comes to City, Klopp says he doesn’t understand how the Premier League winners are able to maneuver in the way they do, but he quickly clarified that he wasn’t criticizing Pep Guardiola’s spending at the Etihad.

“Everyone has an opinion on it, but it is not my place to pass judgment on what other clubs are doing,” Klopp added.

“So it’s not about having the finest 11 players in a football match that I enjoy.

“That’s the way things are. As a result, you always have a chance to win a football game. We had the superior players on the field a lot of the time, yet we still lost.

“That’s not good, but it demonstrates that we have a chance against a team with better players than us. I don’t believe that is entirely true.

“But if that’s the fact, and there are new ones who haven’t been at the club long and cost a lot of money – of course, all the players the clubs have signed have real quality – and if Harry is truly going to Man City, that won’t make them worse!” So that’s amazing.

