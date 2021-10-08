Jurgen Klopp wants to re-sign Rafa Benitez, the ‘great’ Liverpool transfer disaster.

Throughout his coaching career, Jurgen Klopp has worked with a number of outstanding players.

From Borussia Dortmund’s Robert Lewandowski and Marco Reus to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, Klopp has worked tirelessly to develop world-class talent.

Klopp began his coaching career with Mainz, where he stayed for seven years before going to Dortmund in 2008.

When asked which Mainz player he would have re-signed if given the chance, the 54-year-old returned to the club where it all began and gave an answer that surprised many Liverpool fans.

Klopp told Mainz’s YouTube channel, “Andriy Voronin.”

“It would have been absolutely great if Andriy had known just one day in his life how good he could have been,” says the author “Added he.

“Andriy was a phenomenal player and a phenomenal talent.”

Between 2000 and 2003, Voronin played for the German national team for three years, scoring 30 goals in 79 games.

During his first season at the club, the Ukrainian forward was largely used as a substitute, which Klopp stated was due to his inability to query why he wasn’t starting every week.

He stated, ” “Actually, I was being a little harsh. I would always only sub him on in my first year as coach, especially in my first full season.

“And then, during training camp, Andriy came into my room and asked, ‘Kloppo, why do I never start?'”

‘Do you want the straight answer?’ I asked. ‘Yes,’ he replied. ‘Because you don’t complain when you don’t start!’ I explained.” ‘Fair enough!’ he answered. And he continued to refuse to start.” Voronin joined the Reds on a free transfer from Bayer Leverkusen in 2007.

He only stayed at Anfield for two seasons, scoring six goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Despite signing a four-year contract with Liverpool, the striker did not fit in with the club’s style of play and was loaned to Hertha Berlin after his first season in the Premier League.

In January 2010, Liverpool accepted a £4 million bid from Dynamo Moscow for Voronin’s services as he returned to his homeland.

Voronin retired in 2013 and hasn’t worked since. “The summary has come to an end.”