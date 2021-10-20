Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, refuses to take Diego Simeone’s bait and claims to be the “Pope of Football.”

“I am not the Pope of football,” Jurgen Klopp declared following Liverpool’s 3-2 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.

Following a defeat in the last-16 of Europe’s major competition in March 2020, the Reds boss slammed Diego Simeone’s favored style of play, saying: “I don’t comprehend with the skill they have, the football they play.”

Despite expressing his admiration for Simeone’s work in the Spanish capital over the last decade on Monday, Klopp was asked to restate that stance in his post-match press conference at the Wanda Metropolitano.

As his side made a huge stride towards qualifying for the Champions League knockout rounds, the Reds manager passed up the chance to take a swipe.

“You’re asking me this because of what I said after the home game’s second leg?” Klopp remarked.

“I’m not sure what the possession was tonight, but Atletico didn’t let us play even with 11 versus 11.”

“Why should I change my mind now because you saw the same game that I did?”

I’m not the Pope of football, so what I say isn’t always important, to be honest.

“Some things I like, some things I don’t, but I can still respect it, and I admire what they’re doing a lot.”

“I’m sorry, but I couldn’t do it.” I’m not the same person as Diego, but he’s been here for ten years and has been a huge success, so why should they play the football I enjoy?” “They play the football they enjoy, and that’s good.” After Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita gave Liverpool a two-goal lead early on, Antoine Griezmann scored a brace for Atleti before halftime.

After Griezmann was sent off for a high boot on Roberto Firmino after the break, Salah was given the chance to score the game-winning goal from the penalty spot after Diogo Jota was fouled.

A penalty awarded to Atletico was also overturned when referee Daniel Siebert checked the pitch-side monitor.

“We weren’t that confident to be totally honest with you,” Klopp added.

“We are aware of our difficulties and problems.”

