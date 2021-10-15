Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, predicts a Newcastle takeover and claims the Super League.

Newcastle United’s takeover, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, is “like the Super League for one club,” and he expects the Magpies to be a dominant force in world football for decades to come.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, whose chairman is Mohammed bin Salman, the Middle Eastern state’s crown prince, has bought Newcastle United, and Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, who has led the club to both the Champions League and Premier League titles, believes the change will shake the game’s current establishment.

“I don’t want to make it my business because it’s not my business,” Klopp told Sky Deutschland, according to Sport Witness. There are no two ways about Saudi Arabia’s glaring human rights concerns.

“That isn’t a question,” says the narrator. But I’m not sure how this could have been authorized despite so many worries. That has to be someone else.

“If we’re just talking about football, we have to say they’re going to be a powerhouse in the long run.” This is the third club in international football that I am aware of that is owned by a government and clearly belongs to the world’s wealthiest family.

“Of course, the opportunities that open up are enormous. With the Super League, the entire world was understandably unhappy. It’s essentially the Super League now, but just for one club. Newcastle will then be certain of dominating world football for the next 20 or 30 years.

“You may make a lot of mistakes with money, but in the end, there are too many good people in football, and Newcastle will find them as well.” As a result, things are now as they are. It wasn’t my choice, and we’re just dealing with the facts for the time being.

“There isn’t any other option.” But, since no one has said anything particularly noteworthy, I’m not ready to express an opinion at this time, whether I believe it’s good or terrible. Because I’m not alone and the rest was definitely decided by others, there are issues that everyone has.”