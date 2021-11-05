Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, has set his sights on a transfer for Real Madrid’s out-of-favor Eden Hazard.

Liverpool’s strong start to the season continued this week with a key Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.

The victory, however, was tarnished by the injury suffered by forward Roberto Firmino, who went off in the second half with a hamstring complaint.

With the January transfer market rapidly approaching, all eyes are on Jurgen Klopp and how he plans to strengthen his squad in the coming months.

Here’s the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the world.

Hazard, Eden

outlet in Spain The National According to the latest rumors from Spain, Real Madrid striker Eden Hazard is a ‘target’ for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp feels Hazard’s troubles in Madrid are not due to his ability as a player and that he can’return to his greatest version’ at Anfield, according to El Nacional.

The 30-year-old has struggled since leaving Chelsea in 2019, but the article claims that Hazard’s wage demands could stymie any potential deal.

Sport1 Karim Adeyemi

According to Sport1 writer Florian Plattenberg’s newest report, Karim Adeyemi’s agent has been meeting with officials from both Madrid clubs this week.

Several of Europe’s biggest teams, including Liverpool, are reportedly interested in signing the RB Salzburg striker, and speculation about his future is growing.

This comes after claims that his representative recently visited both Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old has already scored 14 goals for his side in all competitions this season, but he could be on the move shortly as interest rises.

Fabio Carvalho is a Brazilian footballer.

TEAMtalk

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are ‘confident’ in securing Championship talent Fabio Carvalho.

According to the source, the Reds are among the clubs vying for the 19-year-old, who has reportedly rejected down Fulham’s most recent contract offer.

Carvalho is a Fulham academy product, but his contract expires in the summer, forcing the London club to sell him in January.