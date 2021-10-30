Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, explains why he no longer wears spectacles.

Since taking over at Anfield, the German manager has worn specs, but supporters have noticed a different style ahead of this season.

Klopp’s misplaced spectacles even drew the attention of Specsavers in July.

He received “a little bit of treatment on his eyes that went pretty nicely,” according to sources.

And now, in an interview with Sky Sports, Klopp has provided more insights regarding the problem.

In their #AskKlopp conversation, one of the most common questions was regarding his spectacles – or lack thereof.

“How does it feel not to wear glasses anymore?” Klopp was asked. I just can’t seem to get used to it…” “Yeah, like me!” he said. It’s quite bizarre, I must say.

“I’m fine; I don’t require their assistance.” I’m not sure if I’ll utilize them in specific instances, but I’m thinking about it. I’m not sure. “However, it’s still odd.” He confirmed that “lens implants” were used rather than laser eye surgery.

Klopp, on the other hand, refused to rule out the possibility of his signature glasses making a comeback on the sidelines at some point.

“(I may still need them) for really long distances,” he explained. We play a lot of floodlit games now that the light is becoming bad.

“I can’t seem to get used to it for myself; it’s quite difficult.”

“All of a sudden, I see shadows and other things that you don’t see with glasses.”

“When you take off your glasses, you can’t see your face, but that’s fine! And now that I’ve seen everything, oh my God.

“This isn’t cool.” I’m very sure I’ll use these (glasses) for video games. But I don’t need them for everyday stuff, so I don’t wear them.”