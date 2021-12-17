Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, discusses his stance on mandatory Covid vaccinations.

As the Omicron variety spreads, Jurgen Klopp has come out once more, urging everyone to obtain their Covid-19 immunizations.

Half of this weekend’s fixtures have already been canceled, following a number of midweek postponements due to coronavirus breakouts at numerous Premier League clubs.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones all tested positive for the virus before Liverpool’s match against Newcastle United on Thursday night.

While it’s unclear whether the Premier League will be able to continue as planned during the holidays, Klopp has underlined his opinion that everyone has a moral need to get vaccinated in order to protect others, even if he believes it’s correct that it shouldn’t be made legally required.

“It’s a matter of persuasion.” “I believe it should be mandatory from a moral standpoint for each person, but not from a legal standpoint,” he told reporters.

“I don’t see it that way, but from a moral one, because anything I can do to help the people around me is mandatory for me.” Obviously, various people have different perspectives on this.

“I’m 54 years old and a firm believer in persuading others to do the right thing, but I’m not sure in this case.”

“In terms of immunization rates, England is much ahead of Germany, for example.” It’s incredible how aggressive the anti-vaxxer movement is, and how obvious it is that they know more than the rest of us.

“It’s extremely difficult, extremely difficult.” But, no, I don’t believe it should be legally mandated, but it should be morally mandated.”