Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool fans that the current situation ‘doesn’t make sense.’

After watching a recent uptick in persons obtaining unauthorised access to the field of play, Jurgen Klopp has appealed to supporters to put an end to pitch invasions.

So far this season, there have been a handful of incidences of this nature, the majority of which have occurred at Anfield.

In October, a Reds fan ran onto the pitch at Anfield nearly an hour before kick-off against Brighton, and similar scenes were repeated in November.

During Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Southampton, one fan approached Mohamed Salah, followed by a juvenile fan storming the pitch against Porto and snatching the match ball before plunging back into the crowd.

Klopp’s concerns about pitch invasions are very much linked to coronavirus, which is not a new trend.

“Anyone who reads these programme notes regularly will know that I don’t need a second invitation to appreciate our amazing fans,” the German remarked in the match programme ahead of Liverpool’s encounter against Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

“The assistance they provide is unparalleled, and I shall be eternally thankful.”

“However, if a successful relationship is built on honesty, I have a concern that I need to express regarding a recent situation.” Supporters have run onto the field in a number of games, and this is something that needs to stop.

“As a club, we’ve worked really hard to create a special link between players and supporters, and under the right situations, I want both to interact at the best level possible.”

“The more time we can spend together, the better, although the pitch is an exception.” We’re still in the middle of a pandemic, which means players are spending their time in red zones, doing everything they can to avoid contact so that games can be played.

“This precaution is definitely vital, but it requires the players to make personal sacrifices in order to limit the danger of infection.” The field is a red zone, and it must be treated as such.” “Summary finishes,” he says, referring to a steward who “fell awkwardly” at Goodison Park during the Merseyside derby.