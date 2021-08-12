Jurgen Klopp teases Liverpool transfer plans as FSG is encouraged to sign Man City’s £43.5 million striker.

Manchester City’s attacking alternatives continue to grow, presenting Pep Guardiola with a new challenge.

Following the £100 million signing of Jack Grealish and the ongoing pursuit of Harry Kane, a number of City players are dissatisfied with their position in the squad.

Yaya Toure, David Silva, and Sergio Aguero all left City at the conclusion of their contracts, at what seemed like the correct time, with Leroy Sane becoming the first significant player to depart the club after growing disillusioned in 2020.

Bernardo Silva was one of several players who wanted to quit City before the Community Shield against Leicester last weekend, according to the Spanish coach.

Despite not being a popular character among Liverpool fans due to recent run-ins with them, the 27-year-old is still a player Jurgen Klopp should consider.

As the Reds look to fill the void left by Gini Wijnaldum, Silva is a top-class midfielder who offers tactical versatility and should be available for a bargain.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has intimated that the club will have to sell players before making any new acquisitions this summer.

Despite the fact that Ibrahaima Konate remains the club’s lone signing of the transfer window, the German coach has stated that he is satisfied with his current roster.

“Now that the transfer window is open and the summer is here, everyone anticipates some player signings. We’ll see what happens,” he told Norwegian television station TV2.

Klopp rattled off the names of 14 Reds midfielders and strikers, alluding to the idea that if any business was to be done, Liverpool would have to clear space first.

“Changes must be made from time to time, but there must be room to do so.

“We don’t want any more players,” says the coach. If something happens there, it can happen anywhere else, but adding more participants makes little sense.”

