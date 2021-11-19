Jurgen Klopp suggests Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta are worried about Liverpool’s strength.

During his pre-Arsenal press conference on Friday, Jurgen Klopp was asked about Virgil van Dijk, but the focus was not on his defense.

The Dutchman is well-known for his defensive efforts, and many consider him to be the best centre-back in the world, but he also has notable on-ball qualities that are frequently neglected.

When asked about Van Dijk’s deep distribution, Klopp remarked, “It’s vital to change it up.” “Virgil has the ability to hit long balls. In build-up situations, our centre-backs have improved. They do not play the final pass, but they are capable of doing so. The essential point is that if you mix it up, other teams will find it harder to adjust.” The German’s final remark explains why Liverpool is so difficult to defend against, as the Reds have scored at least two goals in 16 of their 17 matches this season across all competitions.

Only Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have scored more goals than Liverpool in Europe’s top five leagues, with the Reds scoring two less goals despite playing two more games in Ligue 1.

Mikel Arteta, who is bringing his Arsenal team to Anfield this weekend, mentioned Van Dijk’s death last year. The Arsenal manager will have to deal with the threat posed by the 30-year-old, as well as that posed by his Liverpool teammates.

Liverpool’s ability to challenge other sides with a variety of questions by switching things up is largely unrivaled. Klopp’s side has been described as the strongest team he has faced in his managerial career by Pep Guardiola.

“They are strategically very strong,” the Spaniard remarked. “They lock you in if you allow yourself to be dominated.” They run into space like no one else when you master them.” The head coach of Manchester City isn’t the only one to point out Klopp’s outfit’s diverse risks. “They come at you from all sides. In September, Brentford’s Thomas Frank observed, “They are brilliant at crossing, counter-attacking, through the middle, and set-pieces.”

Even Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been forced to accept Liverpool’s dangerous and adaptable nature on the field.

“They apply pressure on teams by playing long balls, second balls, and corners.” “They placed everything there.” “The summary comes to an end.”