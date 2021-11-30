Jurgen Klopp started the Merseyside derby mind games early, and Everton should show us all wrong.

The Merseyside Derby is a significant chance for the Blues to get back on track and put a smile on their faces.

Imagine winning that game on Wednesday night and the confidence it would instill in both the players and the spectators.

Rafa Benitez would be relieved of the strain, and the other injured players might begin to return, allowing them to turn the season around.

Liverpool is in excellent form, scoring goals left, right, and center.

We know it’ll be a tough game, and we know what they’re capable of. We know who the danger men are and how they like to play football with deep crosses from both sides of the pitch, so there will be no surprises.

Let’s make it difficult for them to do so, but we also need to consider how we’ll score goals and how we’ll pin them back instead of chasing them.

It’s a match versus your sworn enemies.

Those players who, in my opinion, lacked the will to win at Brentford and were spineless and toothless, should have my and others’ words pinned up in the changing room and be instructed to go out and prove us wrong.

If you want those fans to start cheering you on, you’ve got a huge chance in front of a sold-out crowd at Goodison Park, full of fans who would give anything to be on the pitch themselves.

It’s impossible to be pessimistic. Jurgen Klopp has already spoken out about how concerned he is about the derby due to the brutality of it all, attempting to get the referee’s ear by playing mind games.

So, what’s the point? It’s time for the Derby. It happens all the time. We have to give it our own unique mark.

No matter where Everton was in the table, we knew it would be a huge game for Benitez.

They’re the best club in the league, but I’ve been in comparable situations as a player and have been successful.

In derby matches, we’re always the underdogs, but that’s when Everton seem to find their stride.

I recall the Duncan Ferguson period, when the players gave it their all on the field. “The summary has come to an end.”