Jurgen Klopp stakes his claim to the Premier League title before of Liverpool’s match against Manchester City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team is getting closer to the form that won them the Premier League title in 2020.

When Manchester City comes to town on Sunday, the table-toppers will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak to 19 games in all competitions.

Klopp believes his side is finally getting back to the level they were in 2019/20, when they won the title by a record 18 points, after a year marred by key man injuries.

After scoring 20 goals in all competitions in September, the Reds manager noted that a complete pre-season schedule for several of his key players was crucial to their strong start.

“It’s the whole package,” Klopp added, “but the pre-season helped a lot since all the players were part in the pre-season.”

“That has aided us thus far and will continue to do so throughout the rest of the season. I’ve mentioned before how it can also provide a physical foundation. That’s excellent.

“Apart from Brentford, we are rather stable defensively at the moment, which means we work well together as a team.

“The offensive players also defend, so if we have to defend deep, we defend deep, and if we can press high, we press high. As a result, it is evident what we do.

“We lost our rhythm last year because we lost our center-halves and had to play midfielders in the final line of defense, and now nothing is the same as it was before.

“And what we accomplished previously was excellent, which is why we were able to win the league in the manner that we did.

“All of a sudden, in the midst, you have to recreate your game, which, of course, takes time.

“We needed that time to adjust to our current qualities, and that took a long period. We’re no longer exactly where we were, but a little further to the side.

“We made some changes, but we’re lot closer to what we did before than we were last year, so we’re in a good place.

“And when you have stability, you feel more free to do provocative things, and when you have that,,” says the author.

