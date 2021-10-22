Jurgen Klopp slams Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a penalty allegation.

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s claim that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pressured Premier League referees to not award penalties to Manchester United.

After seeing Liverpool denied two strong claims during the 1-0 defeat at Southampton, Klopp grumbled in January about the amount of spot kicks awarded to United.

Under Solskjaer, United had been given 27 penalties in 75 Premier League games, while Liverpool had only been awarded 16 in 76 games despite scoring 50 goals more than their bitter North West rivals in the top tier.

“There was a specific manager last year who was starting to worry about us getting pens and after that it feels like the decisions are more difficult to give,” Solskjaer said ahead of United’s Premier League encounter with Aston Villa last month.

United were given an injury-time penalty to equalize against Villa, which Bruno Fernandes converted to ensure a 1-0 defeat at home.

When reminded of Solskjaer’s remarks, Klopp pointed out that United had still been awarded significantly more penalty kicks in the interim.

“I suppose between what I said and when Ole said what he said, they had five penalties and we had two,” Klopp stated before of Sunday’s match at Old Trafford.

“We all know that we can’t sway referees with such things (making comments).

“Having as many penalties as United did previously was extremely rare.

“They’re good, they get into the box, and they’re in circumstances like this. But we have them as well, and we haven’t received anywhere near the same number of penalties.

“That is a fact. But nobody cares; the job is done. There isn’t much else to say about it.” In a press conference on Friday, Klopp generally avoided drawing similarities between Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I never considered that, why should Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah be compared?” the Reds manager remarked.

“Both are clearly world-class athletes. That’s the way things are.

“Even though Ronaldo’s left foot isn’t bad, I believe Mo’s left foot is definitely better. Perhaps Cristiano is superior in the air and with his right foot.

“They are both quite quick in terms of speed. Extremely.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”