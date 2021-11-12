Jurgen Klopp slams Boris Johnson and Donald Trump’s elections as having the “weirdest haircut.”

In a recent interview, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp attacked Boris Johnson, arguing that Prime Ministers should not be chosen solely on who has the “weirdest hairdo.”

In his appeal for a shift in the type of people who are prominent in politics, the German coach also mentioned former US President Donald Trump and ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

Klopp claimed that recent elections were decided largely on personalities rather than “the greatest potential people” for senior positions.

The Reds’ general manager expressed his disbelief in the present political landscape on Gabby Logan’s Mid-Point Podcast.

He asked, “Why do we allow people like Farage and Johnson to lead any kind of group of people in any direction?”

“People with common sense are obviously not needed or used in this place.”

“They should be, but the problem isn’t the people we vote for; it’s the system that allows us to vote for these types of people.”

“I have to say that the last two elections, first with Donald Trump and then with Boris Johnson, are really a negative sign for the entire world that this can happen because everyone knew it wouldn’t work beforehand, yet we still allowed it happen as a society, and I can’t believe it.”

Despite the fact that Trump has since been replaced in the White House by Joe Biden, Klopp said it is “amazing” that Johnson is still in power.

When complimenting Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign, Klopp took an indirect shot at the country’s leadership, saying it was “a bit of a shame” that a footballer had to intervene in that way.

When asked about the job of Prime Minister, Klopp stated, “It’s not a nice job, I have to say.”

“It’s probably why not many people are interested in it because it’s quite intense, and when you get a few days off, everyone says, ‘Well, you should solve that now,'” adds the author.

“It’s not an easy thing to do.

“However, that is why we must devise a system in which we can appoint people to handle all of our problems who are the best possible people, not the most amusing or amusing.”

“The summary comes to an end.”