Jurgen Klopp should recruit a midfielder who is “tailor-made” for Liverpool, according to Ian Wright.

Ian Wright, a former Arsenal striker, believes that Yves Bissouma is “tailor-made” for Liverpool and has urged the Reds to sign the Brighton midfielder.

Because of his impressive efforts last season, which guided the Seagulls to Premier League safety, the 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium this summer.

Bissouma led the team with 104 tackles and 64 interceptions last season, and he was the only player with more than 100 tackles and 50 interceptions.

His physical presence in the middle of the park has piqued the interest of Arsenal and Manchester United, both of which are rumored to be looking to bolster their midfields.

However, Wright feels Liverpool should pursue the Malian international, describing Bissouma as a natural match for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

“For me, Yves Bissouma at Brighton is wonderful. He had eight ball recoveries, two take-ons, five out of six tackles, and five interceptions this week, according to his stats. He’s an amazing six, an exceptional eight, and an exceptional ten, as you can see in his highlights. When speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, he noted, “He plays all of those parts.”

“He is a complete genius. I believe he was created for Liverpool. Bissouma can provide them with exactly what they needed from Naby Keita. It’s all over for Liverpool if they can acquire him.”

Bissouma’s current Brighton contract has two years left on it, and manager Graham Potter recently stated that he is “content” at the club.

“He’s loving his football, he showed his skills at the weekend – I thought he was fantastic,” Brighton manager Chris Hughton said earlier this week when asked about the future of the former Lille player.

“You can’t control what others say from the outside; it’s just chatter, but he’s happy with us, and we’ll continue to work with him.”