Jurgen Klopp should obtain the job at Liverpool that he has aspired to for a long time, but for all the wrong reasons.

Jurgen Klopp has never been a fan of the frantic festive season in English football.

The German has made no secret of it since joining Liverpool in October 2015.

Klopp, who is accustomed to the winter break in his nation and indeed across the majority of European leagues, including every other big one, is no stranger to such a fact, having lately bemoaned English football’s persistent cling to its Christmas traditions.

“It’s insane, it’s always been insane, and it’ll always be insane.” Everything is OK till Christmas,” he told reporters ahead of his team’s trip to Wolves.

“(Matches on the 26th and 28th) are still incorrect, but we must accept it.” That’s something we do because it’s tradition, and I get there, but it’s not getting any better. We now have two months ahead of us that will be challenging to deal with.

“However, the good news is that it is the same for all teams.” We have two more games due to the Champions League, but the rest of the schedule is the same.

“It’s only 95 minutes every three days, really difficult runs and challenges, all of these things, it’s not easy but it’s feasible,” she says.

Klopp was dead on when making such remarks just a few weeks ago. It won’t be easy, but it is possible, and every Premier League team is in the same boat.

Except they aren’t now, and when the omicron variant of coronavirus spreads, it will become more difficult than ever.

Liverpool were without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones against Newcastle United on Thursday night after all three players had positive drug tests, but they did name two goalkeepers on the substitutes’ bench to field a full 20-man team against the Magpies.

Despite Klopp acknowledging the trio have not yet showed any symptoms, and while he hopes Liverpool has the matter under control, he said after beating Newcastle that COVID-19 instances are now likely to rise within his group.

