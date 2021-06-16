Jurgen Klopp should have no qualms about Liverpool’s Premier League fixture boost.

Jurgen Klopp has never been afraid to express his dissatisfaction with the fixture list’s inconsistencies.

The Premier League schedule for the upcoming season was published on Wednesday morning, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will have few complaints.

While the typical limitations will always apply – every team must face each other at some time – the order in which they are scheduled can have an effect.

Liverpool can be relatively confident that they have been given every opportunity to get off to a fast start and retain the momentum that saw them finish third last season with a 10-game undefeated streak.

For the third year in a straight, the Reds open their season on August 14 against a promoted team, this time at Carrow Road, against Norwich City.

They’ll have visited the other two promoted teams – Brentford in September and then Watford – by the middle of October, while their first home game is against Burnley.

During the first two months, Liverpool will host Champions League holders Chelsea and Premier League champions Manchester City, but the Reds will aim to have an Anfield that is practically back to full capacity after more than 15 months of coronavirus limitations.

Fans’ attention will be attracted immediately to the typical suspects.

The first Merseyside derby, as is customary in the Premier League era, is at Goodison Park on November 30, a midweek night encounter, while the return to Anfield on April 23 – with only five games remaining – might have a huge impact on the run-in.

Liverpool travels to Manchester United on October 23, with the rematch taking place on March 19, while City does not go until early April.

Christmas could be a challenge. On the planned Boxing Day round of fixtures, the Reds are at home. The summary comes to a close.