Jurgen Klopp sends a message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of foul play.

After Liverpool hammered Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp expressed his sympathies for the Norwegian.

The Reds ran out comfortable winners thanks to goals from Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, and a hat-trick from Mohamed Salah, who dropped to seventh in the table after already losing to Aston Villa and Leicester City this season, as well as Young Boys in the Champions League and West Ham United in the League Cup.

United, along with Liverpool, Man City, and Chelsea, were expected to be championship contenders this season, but they are now seven points behind second-placed Liverpool, with Thomas Tuchel’s team a point ahead at the top of the league.

And, when asked how Solskjaer would feel, Klopp stated that he wouldn’t want to be in Solskjaer’s shoes.

“I don’t want to be in his shoes right now,” the German said to reporters after the final whistle. “That’s how it feels when you lose a game, especially when you lose a derby, which happened to me once or twice.”

“You don’t want to go out and give interviews and answer all these questions; it’s not going to be a pleasant evening.”

Klopp also revealed that he thought Cristiano Ronaldo should have been sent off for his challenge on Curtis Jones, but that he now understands why the Portuguese was not sent off.

“Of course, it seemed like a red card to me,” he remarked, “but I was told he whacked the ball or didn’t hear the whistle.” “I don’t want Cristiano to be sent off.

“It’s not about what I say. It appeared to be for me, but I was assured it wasn’t, and that’s fine.”