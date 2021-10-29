Jurgen Klopp reveals when Thiago Alcantara will be at his ‘very best’ for Liverpool.

Thiago Alcantara is unlikely to join the Spain squad during the international break, according to Jurgen Klopp.

And Klopp is confident that the midfielder will be back to his best after the international break in mid-November.

Thiago hasn’t played for Liverpool since limping off in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield on September 18, and he’ll be out of Saturday’s match against Brighton due to a calf problem.

Klopp believes Thiago won’t be able to display his real form until the arrival of Arsenal on November 20 at the earliest, with just Atletico Madrid and West Ham to play next week before another round of national matchups.

“Until we see him at his greatest best, it will most likely be [after the international break],” Klopp remarked.

“However, we have three games between now and then, so if he trains properly, I wouldn’t rule him out for the upcoming games.”

“Is he prepared to get minutes?” Maybe.

“If I walk downstairs to the sports science department right now and they say everything seems like he could go for 60 minutes, I’ll see if we can use him tomorrow.”

But I don’t think so. He now has a block of days set aside for proper, appropriate training on the pitch, with the ball, and with the team, as well as additional training.

“However, I expect him to be 100 percent after the international break.” We’ll have to see if it’s possible for him to return early.” “No, I don’t expect him to [support Spain], but it doesn’t mean anything,” he added.

“I’m not sure.” He was injured the entire time, he wasn’t with them the last time, and I’m not sure if they’re talking now.

“I haven’t discussed it with Thiago yet.”