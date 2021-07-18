Jurgen Klopp reveals the results of the Liverpool squad quiz and announces a forfeit for the losing team.

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, has revealed the off-field preparations that help his team build the groundwork for success in major games throughout the season.

Klopp made the remarks after Liverpool finished their first week of pre-season training in Salzburg, Austria.

On Saturday night, it appeared that there was a team bonding session, with members of the club’s squad and staff divided into teams for a quiz night to mark the end of the first week of the new season.

Klopp, speaking on LFCTV on Sunday afternoon, emphasized the importance of such activities and how they can help create a positive atmosphere.

In addition, the boss revealed how well his team performed on the quiz.

“Billy Hogan was on my team as well!” he said. It was fantastic to have almost every area of the club represented. I was overjoyed to have Matt McCann [director of first team communications]on board… We would have suffered a lot if we didn’t have Caoimhin Kelleher on the team.

“We finished third, which was crucial because eighth place last night was a tough one. Only [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] Ox seemed to enjoy the [forfeit]dance, while the rest of us felt a little uneasy!

(Mohamed Salah posted the video above on Instagram.)

“When you do that, the groups are intermingled throughout – young players, older players with staff members, and so forth. It’s wonderful to have a little narrative to tell, therefore you have to do these things.

“It’s critical to create shared memories. We think of large games when we talk about it. Big games, on the other hand, begin in times like this.”

Since his arrival in October 2015, the German has been praised for the peace he has brought to Anfield.

He has built a bond with Kop fans that has allowed Liverpool to produce some of their most memorable moments in recent years, most notably against Borussia Dortmund in 2016 and Barcelona in 2019.

Some Liverpool fans only walked out of Anfield early in November 2015, when they were behind Crystal Palace late in the game.

“I turned around and felt fairly alone at this moment,” Klopp stated at the time.

“We have to figure out when it is.”

“The summary comes to an end.”