Jurgen Klopp responds to rumours concerning Joe Gomez’s injury on the internet.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stated that defender Joe Gomez is making good progress after returning to training following knee surgery last summer.

As Liverpool prepare for the new season in Austria, the Reds centre-back is nearing full fitness and has joined the group for parts of training sessions this week.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Joel Matip, like Gomez, are working out separately from the rest of the club in preparation for the next Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

When asked if the defense has had any negative reactions since joining the team, Klopp told Liverpool’s official website, “Not at all.” There have been no setbacks. Nothing for Joe — he’s been trained in a fully typical manner.

“That’s the issue, these youngsters aren’t hurt any longer; they’re simply not fully recovered yet.

“There are normally setbacks, but Joe and Virgil, as well as everyone else, have had no setbacks so far – they are all fine.”

Klopp dismissed rumours of any setbacks as the players prepare to return, saying: “What they had to do they did, no reaction with the knee, nothing, everything is fine.” The internet clearly had too much time on its hands.”

While Matip and Alexander-Arnold could return to action as soon as this week, in half-hour matches against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart on Tuesday, Gomez and Van Dijk are still being evaluated by the Liverpool medical staff.

The Reds’ manager acknowledged, “It’s different [for everyone of them].” “I have no doubt Joel will be able to play on Tuesday. Trent appears to be looking for me, but I’ll have to check with the medical department to see whether it’s too early.

“I don’t believe that is the case; I believe he may play a few minutes on Tuesday.

“Then Joe and Virgil find themselves in a similar scenario — not identical, but comparable. Both have completed portions of our regular training and now must complete additional tasks.

“We had to perform some sprints yesterday — hard sprints and the like, which we didn’t do in usual training – so they did.”

