Jurgen Klopp remembers a Liverpool moment that makes him ‘tear’.

Jurgen Klopp has stated that he cries every time he sees Jordan Henderson embrace his father after Liverpool’s Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool beat Spurs 2-0 in an all-Premier League match in Madrid in June 2019 thanks to goals from Mohammed Salah and Divock Origi.

Henderson made sure to spend time with his father, Brian, after raising the trophy in the middle of the Wanda Metropolitano pitch. Brian was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2013.

The Liverpool captain hugged his father tightly, and the two remained locked in each other’s arms, both in tears over what had just happened.

When asked about the experience, Klopp said it was a very meaningful moment for him to witness and one that he can’t watch without sobbing.

“I’m pretty sure I hugged everyone that night, but I’m not sure. I was present at the time,” the Liverpool manager told RedmenTV.

“We are frequently asked for our professionalism. Simply demonstrate your professionalism. Don’t go out, don’t drink, and always train hard, among other things.

“That’s fine, but we’re also human beings, and winning the Champions League for someone who has dreamed of it their entire life is a dream come true. We understand how important it is to us.

“We recognized it, and it’s like connecting two guys who are standing there, unable to believe it has finally occurred.

“So it’s a fantastic moment, and I clearly saw that back. But the most moving moment of the night was when Hendo saw his father, which was fantastic.

“I haven’t been able to see that till today without crying, so that’s out. Because of the tale that surrounds it. “Truly, really unique.”

The Reds ended a 30-year drought for a league title just over a year after winning the Champions League.

Liverpool’s players and coaching staff had gathered at Formby Hall Hotel to see Chelsea take on Manchester City.

Following the resumption of the, the Reds had been utilizing the facility as a base to travel to games. “The summary has come to an end.”